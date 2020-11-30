Police Searching for Man Accused of Double Shooting in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who is accused in the shooting of two people in Leechburg on Sunday.

Kittanning-based State Police say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Market Street around 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.

According to police, 37-year-old Chad Robert Goldstrom, of New Kensington, fired multiple gunshots at two known male victims, both 38 years of age.

The victims were both taken to an unidentified Pittsburgh hospital, where police said one was in critical condition and the other was stable.

Police consulted with Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, and a warrant was then issued for Goldstrom’s arrest on charges including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Goldstrom remains at large and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.