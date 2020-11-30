 

Police Searching for Man Accused of Double Shooting in Armstrong County

Monday, November 30, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4ZMYmiZCUgJtJn6ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who is accused in the shooting of two people in Leechburg on Sunday.

Kittanning-based State Police say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Market Street around 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.

According to police, 37-year-old Chad Robert Goldstrom, of New Kensington, fired multiple gunshots at two known male victims, both 38 years of age.

The victims were both taken to an unidentified Pittsburgh hospital, where police said one was in critical condition and the other was stable.

Police consulted with Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, and a warrant was then issued for Goldstrom’s arrest on charges including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Goldstrom remains at large and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011.


