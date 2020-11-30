Robert J. Womer Jr, 63, of Cooperstown, PA, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA as a result of Covid-19.

He was born September 21, 1957 in Oil City, son of the late Robert J. and Jessie P. (Gonzales) Womer Sr.

On January 12, 1985 in Tionesta he married Debra Sue (Goodman) Womer, who survives.

Bob worked for the Oil City Area School District in the maintenance department in excess of 30 years until he retired. He was also employed by Point Security at UPMC Northwest. He was a member of the Oil City Vineyard Church (“OCV Church”). He enjoyed the Steelers/Pirates/Penguins, W.W.E. Wrestling and listening to music. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.

Bob was a stage 4 colon and liver cancer survivor, winning the fight after over a decade of battling the disease. He was completely cancer free. He was considered by his doctors to be “A Walking Miracle”.

In addition to his wife surviving are five daughters: Holly Wiltanger Finley and her husband Bob of New Kensington, PA; Heather Wiltanger Knapp and her husband John of Minnesota; Julie Womer Druschel and her husband Rob of Beaver, PA; Amy Womer Graham and her husband Mike of Oil City; Samantha L. Domres, at home. The following ten grandchildren: Ranger and Walker Finley; Blu, Oak and Raspberry Knapp; Alex, Kaden Druschel; Luke, Cody and Jessa Graham. One brother, Ronald Womer and his wife Denise of Vermont. One sister, Gloria Culp of Oil City. Two brother-in-laws, Rodney Goodman and his wife Sherry, and Frank Goodman and his companion Pam, all of Oil City. Several nieces and nephews including a special nephew Robert Culp of Oil City. Two very close friends, Jeff Hare and Joe Carrico, both of Oil City. There were many other special friends and neighbors. He was especially fond of his little dog “Jack Little”.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Christina Womer Deitz, and a son, Timothy Alan Walters.

There will be no public visitation. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Northwest Foundation 100 Fairfield Drive Seneca, PA 16346.

Bob’s message to his family, friends, and those he never knew: “May the LORD bless you and keep you. May his face shine upon you and give you peace. Go be God’s people in God’s world.”

