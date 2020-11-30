 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Canadian Lottery Winner Was Unaware of Jackpot for Over a Month

Monday, November 30, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Canadian-lottery-winner-was-unaware-of-jackpot-for-over-a-month-2ALBERTA, Canada – A Canadian man said he was completely unaware that he had won a lottery jackpot of more than $75,000 until he took a big stack of tickets into a store to scan over a month later.

Stan Monkman of Ponoka, Alberta, told Western Canada Lottery Corp. officials he bought a Lotto Max ticket with Extra from the 7-Eleven store in Ponoka in late August, but the Sept. 1 drawing came and went without his checking the numbers.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.