Say What?!: Canadian Lottery Winner Was Unaware of Jackpot for Over a Month

ALBERTA, Canada – A Canadian man said he was completely unaware that he had won a lottery jackpot of more than $75,000 until he took a big stack of tickets into a store to scan over a month later.

Stan Monkman of Ponoka, Alberta, told Western Canada Lottery Corp. officials he bought a Lotto Max ticket with Extra from the 7-Eleven store in Ponoka in late August, but the Sept. 1 drawing came and went without his checking the numbers.

