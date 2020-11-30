Vehicle Slams into Tree Off Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree on State Route 66 on Saturday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, on State Route 66 just south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 48-year-old Tracy L. Slater, of Marienville, was operating a 2016 Hyundai Accent, traveling north on State Route 66 when a deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle’s front end. The initial impact caused the vehicle to exit the right side of the roadway and strike a tree.

Police arrived and found the disabled vehicle then located Slater a short time later.

Slater and her passenger, a 17-year-old female from Marienville, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company and Frank’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.