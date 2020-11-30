 

Vehicle Slams into Tree Off Route 66

Monday, November 30, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree on State Route 66 on Saturday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, on State Route 66 just south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 48-year-old Tracy L. Slater, of Marienville, was operating a 2016 Hyundai Accent, traveling north on State Route 66 when a deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle’s front end. The initial impact caused the vehicle to exit the right side of the roadway and strike a tree.

Police arrived and found the disabled vehicle then located Slater a short time later.

Slater and her passenger, a 17-year-old female from Marienville, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company and Frank’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


