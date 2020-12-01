Mother of Former Warren County Resident, Instagram Star Seeking Answers After Daughter Found Dead

HOUSTON, Texas (EYT) – A Warren County mother is looking for answers after her daughter, Instagram star Alexis Robinault Sharkey, was recently found dead in Houston, Texas.

Stacey Robinault told KPRC News that her daughter planned to return to Pennsylvania for Christmas when they last spoke.

Alexis Robinault Sharkey grew up in Warren County as the oldest of three sisters and went on to graduate summa cum laude with a degree in biology. She initially planned to apply to medical school but ended up on a different path after taking a year off.

She had moved to West Texas, met and married Tom Sharkey, and developed a following as a social media influencer. She and her husband moved to Houston, Texas, in early 2020.

According to Robinault, her daughter loved what she did and had been working with an online company selling health-based haircare and body care products.

However, the dream turned dark last weekend when Robinault received a call from her daughter’s husband and friends letting her know that Alexis was missing, and her disappearance had been reported to the Houston police.

Robinault said she knew something was wrong when she found out Alexis had missed meeting up with a friend and hadn’t been in touch with anyone, noting that she was never far from her phone.

The real nightmare began on Monday when homicide detectives told the family a naked body had been located on the side of the road a few miles from her apartment. The body, which was found by a garbage truck driver on Saturday, was positively identified as Alexis Robinault Sharkey.

Robinault said the family was devastated by Alexis’ death, but it was made worse by the mysterious circumstances.

Robinault told reporters Alexis would never do that to herself and said she believes it was “absolutely foul play,” as there was no evidence to support the death being an accident.

