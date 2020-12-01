 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Mother of Former Warren County Resident, Instagram Star Seeking Answers After Daughter Found Dead

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

sharkeyHOUSTON, Texas (EYT) – A Warren County mother is looking for answers after her daughter, Instagram star Alexis Robinault Sharkey, was recently found dead in Houston, Texas.

Stacey Robinault told KPRC News that her daughter planned to return to Pennsylvania for Christmas when they last spoke.

Alexis Robinault Sharkey grew up in Warren County as the oldest of three sisters and went on to graduate summa cum laude with a degree in biology. She initially planned to apply to medical school but ended up on a different path after taking a year off.

She had moved to West Texas, met and married Tom Sharkey, and developed a following as a social media influencer. She and her husband moved to Houston, Texas, in early 2020.

According to Robinault, her daughter loved what she did and had been working with an online company selling health-based haircare and body care products.

However, the dream turned dark last weekend when Robinault received a call from her daughter’s husband and friends letting her know that Alexis was missing, and her disappearance had been reported to the Houston police.

Robinault said she knew something was wrong when she found out Alexis had missed meeting up with a friend and hadn’t been in touch with anyone, noting that she was never far from her phone.

The real nightmare began on Monday when homicide detectives told the family a naked body had been located on the side of the road a few miles from her apartment. The body, which was found by a garbage truck driver on Saturday, was positively identified as Alexis Robinault Sharkey.

Robinault said the family was devastated by Alexis’ death, but it was made worse by the mysterious circumstances.

Robinault told reporters Alexis would never do that to herself and said she believes it was “absolutely foul play,” as there was no evidence to support the death being an accident.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.