A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow before 7am, then snow showers, mainly after 7am. High near 33. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

