 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow before 7am, then snow showers, mainly after 7am. High near 33. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.