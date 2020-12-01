AAA: Gas Prices Jump in Pennsylvania This Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is nine cents higher this week at $2.557 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.611 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.654. The average in Jefferson County is $2.621.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.557

Average price during the week of November 23, 2020 $2.466



Average price during the week of December 2, 2019 $2.874

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.649 Altoona

$2.610 Beaver

$2.618 Bradford

$2.621 Brookville

$2.559 Butler

$2.611 Clarion

$2.481 DuBois

$2.639 Erie

$2.433 Greensburg

$2.650 Indiana

$2.400 Jeannette

$2.586 Kittanning

$2.565 Latrobe

$2.643 Meadville

$2.627 Mercer

$2.305 New Castle

$2.621 New Kensington

$2.654 Oil City

$2.518 Pittsburgh

$2.404 Sharon

$2.570 Uniontown

$2.658 Warren

$2.382 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the national gas price average is two cents more expensive this week at $2.12. Today’s average is two cents cheaper than last month, and 46 cents cheaper than last year.

Across the country, motorists in nearly 30 states are paying more at the pump on the week with states along the I-95 corridor seeing the largest jump: Delaware (+15 cents), Maryland (+8 cents), Pennsylvania (+7 cents), New Jersey (+6 cents) and North Carolina (+6 cents).

Despite the increase at the pump, U.S. gasoline stocks increased and demand decreased to a five-month low, according to the Energy Information Administration’s reports for the week ending November 20. Motorists will likely see prices decrease in the days and weeks ahead, especially as demand decreases.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 18 cents to settle at $45.53. While domestic crude prices decreased that day, due to increasing coronavirus infection rates, crude prices grew overall last week amid increased news of a potential vaccine. Prices were also bolstered by EIA’s weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories fell by 800,000 barrels to 488.7 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.