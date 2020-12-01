Arthur “AJ” Deitz, 73, of Rt. 58, Sligo, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Sunday November 29, 2020.

AJ was born on February 15, 1947 in Bradford. He was the son of Elmer and Mable (Burrows) Deitz. AJ married Gloria Wiser on February 18, 1966 and she survives.

He was the owner and operator of W.V. Glass, whom now his son (Jeff) owns and operates.

AJ was a member of the Sligo Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed mowing, doing puzzles and spending time with his family.

AJ is survived by his wife; Gloria Deitz of Sligo, a daughter; Terri Deitz of Sligo, two sons; Jeff Deitz and his wife C. Susan of Knox, and Dan Deitz and his wife Leigh and their family of Andersonville, TN., four sisters; Judy Hartzell of Shippenville, Dorothy Stewart of Shippenville, Kathy Stitt of Rimersburg, and Bonnie Lamm of Rimersburg, two brothers; Tom Deitz and his wife Diane of Emlenton, and Terry Deitz and his wife Sue of Sligo. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Shawn Deitz and Nicole Deitz and her Fiancé, Sean Robertson, three step-grandchildren; Chad and Jake Boswell and Jennifer Clancey, one great-grandchild; Carmen Robertson and one step great-grandchild; Russel Boswell.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

All services are private. Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the United Methodist Church in Sligo, P.O. Box 127 Sligo, PA 16255.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

