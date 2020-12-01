Union School District to Extend Remote Learning Until January 4

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union School District announced on Tuesday, December 1, that they will continue remote learning until after the first of the new year.

According to information posted on the district website and Facebook page by Superintendent John Kimmel, the decision was made due to several factors.

Kimmel reported that while the district had hoped to return to in-person education for students on December 2, several additional staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined due to symptoms, or were quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

“Through a detailed analysis of our staffing capabilities, information from local hospitals related to their current capacity, and out of an abundance of caution for our students, Union School District will need to continue with remote educational services through the end of the calendar year,” Kimmel said.

He went on to note that parents and guardians are being asked to stay in contact with their child(ren)’s teacher(s) on a regular basis and make sure that students are logging into their classes daily to be counted as present.

“Students are expected to be in attendance and participating daily. As teachers will communicate regularly through student email, the expectation is for this to be checked daily also.”

Parents or guardians who have questions are asked to forward them to their child(ren)’s teacher(s) first before contacting the building office for assistance.

Those who need technical assistance with computer issues are asked to contact support@unionsd.net.

“We realize the hardship that moving to remote education places upon the families in our community and it is our sincerest desire to move back to in-person education as soon as it is feasible to do so,” Kimmel added.

“However, with the daily uncertainty of staffing ability, continued rise in local cases, and the strain on our local healthcare system, we have reached the point in which we have no choice but to continue with remote services for the immediate future to allow for parents to plan for childcare and to provide for the safety of our students and staff.”

