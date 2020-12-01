Chadwick W. Hannah,78, of Brookville, PA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Mr. Hannah was born on July 25, 1942 in Reynoldsville, PA, the son of the late Jesse and Corrine Hannah of Reynoldsville, PA.

He was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School, with the Class of 1961. He married Chris Stamler on June 25, 1977, in Morrisdale, PA; she survives in Brookville.

Mr. Hannah lived life to the fullest with never a dull moment. It has been said that a man should not fear death, but he should fear never beginning to live. Mr. Hannah truly LIVED. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving with his beloved wife of 43 years are five children, Jesse C. Hannah (Amy) of Brookville, Stacy L. Holladay (Michael) of Spotsylvania, VA, Lori L. Holladay (Troy) of Spotsylvania, Anne “Corrie” Hannah Doran (Tony) of Winchester, VA. Chadwick W. Hannah II (Alyssa) of Brookville; thirteen grandchildren, Colton Hannah, Camden Hannah, Travis Holladay, Tara Holladay, Trey Holladay, Trevor Holladay, Heath Holladay, Shane Holladay, Michael Doran, Clint Doran, Grace Hannah, Gavin Hannah, and Gabe Hannah; one great-grandchild, Sadie Holladay; two sisters, Betty Dinger of Hammondsport, NY, and Connie Wolfe of Denver, NC; and two beloved Labrador Retrievers, Kate and Ziva.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathy Poole.

At his request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville.

Memorial contributions in Chad’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.