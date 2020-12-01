Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Turkey Sandwiches

Enjoy these mouth-watering turkey sandwiches!

Ingredients

6 cups cubed cooked turkey

2 cups cubed process cheese (Velveeta)



1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted1/2 cup finely chopped onion1/2 cup chopped celery18 wheat sandwich buns, split

Directions

In a 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 6 ingredients. Cover and cook on low until vegetables are tender and cheese is melted, 3-4 hours. Stir mixture; spoon 1/2 cup onto each bun.

