Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Turkey Sandwiches
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
Enjoy these mouth-watering turkey sandwiches!
Ingredients
6 cups cubed cooked turkey
2 cups cubed process cheese (Velveeta)
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
18 wheat sandwich buns, split
Directions
In a 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 6 ingredients. Cover and cook on low until vegetables are tender and cheese is melted, 3-4 hours. Stir mixture; spoon 1/2 cup onto each bun.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.