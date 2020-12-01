Clarion Man to Be Sentenced on Assault Charges Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who reportedly attempted to stab his neighbor in the throat, then shot another man with a pellet rifle is scheduled to be sentenced on assault charges on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate Joel Lee Best Jr., 29, is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on December 2 on two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault – fear of imminent serious bodily injury and one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault

Best pleaded no contest to the above charges on Wednesday, November 4.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (three counts)

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break into Structure, Felony 2

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

– Use of air rifles, bow and arrows, or similar devices regulated, Summary

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

The following charges in a second case against Best were also dismissed:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Institutional Vandalism, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Best remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from two incidents that occurred in Clarion Borough.

May 19 Incident:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:53 p.m. on May 19, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Elss Street for a report of an unwanted male at the residence shooting at the apartment with a BB gun.

While police were en route, they were informed the man had also allegedly pulled a knife on someone at the residence.

Police arrived at the scene and discovered the man, identified as Joel Best, was no longer at the scene. Police then spoke to approximately eight people, including the residents of the apartment and their guests.

The residents showed police a large rock that Best reportedly threw against the house, which was lying on the porch by a wet spot where he spilled a can of alcohol. One of the individuals retrieved the can, which was a can of Steel Reserve 8 percent alcohol. It was reported that Best came to the residence drunk and offered one woman “pills,” then became aggressive when he was asked to leave.

The victims/witnesses reported Best pulled a knife with a four- to five-inch blade on one man and attempted to stab him in the throat, then he left the residence and returned with a pellet rifle, which he allegedly shot at the residence several times. He also allegedly pounded on a door to the residence and smashed his arm through plywood over a window. They reported he also shot one man in the arm with the pellet rifle, the complaint indicates.

The victims also reported that Best threatened to get more guns and kill them, the complaint state.

There were children in the residence who were frightened and were crying and screaming during the incident, the complaint notes.

Police then proceeded to Best’s residence, which the complaint notes is near the victims’ residence.

According to the complaint, as police approached, Best walked toward them with his hands in the air. He was then told to stop and drop whatever was in his hands and dropped a cell phone, a bag of pills later identified as prescription Gabapentin, a small container with 12 pellets inside, and a Bic lighter.

When asked where the pellet rifle and knife were, he reportedly stated they were in his apartment and gave police permission to retrieve them. He stated that he didn’t know exactly where the knife was, and police were unable to locate it, the complaint states.

Best had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.

He was placed in handcuffs, and police noted he had several lacerations on his hand. He was then searched, but no other weapons were found.

EMS were then called to the scene to check on Best’s injuries.

Police then spoke to Best’s fiancé, who reported Best had been upset and had been drinking. She reported Best told her he had fired the pellet rifle into the air. When asked where the rifle was, she pointed out where it was propped up in the living room, and it was then taken as evidence. However, when asked about the knife, she stated she didn’t know where it was, the complaint states.

When questioned, Best stated he “did do some stupid things,” and said he fired a pellet round into the apartment window “as a warning shot,” according to the complaint.

Best was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

September 26 Incident

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to a residence on South 6th Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, Officer Wright spoke to a known female victim who the complaint notes was crying and obviously upset. The victim reported that Joel Lee Best Jr. had assaulted her at their residence on 6th Avenue.

The victim stated that Best punched her in both arms, and Officer Wright observed bruising to her upper left arm and redness on her upper right arm. She also stated Best struck her on top of the head and pushed her into the wall and onto the ground, causing injuries to both of her knees, according to the complaint.

Bruising to the victim’s left knee and a cut and redness on her right knee was also observed, the complaint notes.

Officer Wright then interviewed Best.

According to the complaint, Best said he’d had an argument with the victim and had grabbed her and attempted to remove her from the residence.

Best was then informed he was under arrest for domestic assault and was asked to place his hands behind his back.

After being advised he was under arrest, Best pulled away and said he was not under arrest. Officer Wright then pulled his taser and advised Best to comply or he would be tased. Best then got on the ground and placed his arms behind his back. He was handcuffed and helped off the ground and to the police vehicle, the complaint states.

When Best was being placed in the police vehicle, he began to pull away from Officer Wright again and said he was “not going anywhere.” Officer Wright had to “use substantial force” to get Best into the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Best had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, as well as red, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and generally appeared to be visibly intoxicated.

While being transported, Best also reportedly told Officer Wright that he was going to “kick (his) a**” and then head-butted and kicked the center partition in the vehicle and the side window. Best also continued to kick and slam into the holding cell he was placed in after reaching the Clarion Borough Police Department, causing damage to the cell, according to the complaint.

Best was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 5:00 p.m. on September 26.

RELATED:

Clarion County Court of Common Pleas Court Summary for Joel Best

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.