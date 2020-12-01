Florence I. “Jeanne” Hanst, 99, of Franklin passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Caring Place.

Born in Cranberry on June 8, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Merle Rote Stewart. She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Jeanne was a dedicated and loving homemaker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Franklin.

On November 24, 1945 she married Willis H. “Lefty” Hanst and he preceded her in death on June 6, 1999.

Surviving is her daughter, Karyl Vislay and her husband Michael of Cranberry Twp., Butler County; three grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Vislay-Wade and her husband Tim of Zelienople, Michael J. Vislay II and his wife Nicole of Augusta, MO and Sarah Rothrock and her husband Cody of Cranberry Twp., Butler County; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Vislay, Lena Rothrock, Sebastian Rothrock and Grey Rothrock, sister-in-law, Betty Barger of Franklin and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service and interment will be at Brandon Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

