George A. Carrier, 70, of Shippenville, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 11, 1950 in Brookville; son of the late George and Dorothy Fitzsimmons Carrier.

George worked at Commodore Homes in Shippenville as a Molder, retiring after 28 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #720 Servicemen’s Club of Knox.

George enjoyed riding motorcycles, woodworking, and sitting around the campfire. He loved Ford cars, his Camel cigarettes, and drinking Iron City beer that he had a collection of.

He is survived by his significant other of 25 years, Sandra Siegel, of Shippenville; his two daughters, Gina Carrier of Clarion and Maggie Bohlander and her husband, Dave, of Miola; three grandchildren, Emma, Owen, and Jacob Bohlander, all of Miola; his brother, Bill Fitzsimmons and his wife, Mary, of Brookville; and many good friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joann.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

