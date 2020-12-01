Well-Known Local Business Owner Lew Sturgeon Passes Away

Lew Spencer Sturgeon, 87, of Mayport, died Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, at the Penn Highland DuBois Hospital.

Born on August 1, 1933 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Lucille Sturgeon.

Lew attended the New Salem United Methodist Church. He started out working as a mechanic for Boyer’s Pontiac Garage, and then in 1960 he started his own business, Newbie Wheel Alignment in New Bethlehem. He enjoyed farming on the side. He had a love for Canada where he enjoyed fishing and moose hunting. His last hunting trip was just a month ago, elk hunting in Colorado.

He was married in July 1990 to Linda Sue (Brocious) and she survives. He is also survived by seven children, David Sturgeon of Mayport, Lou Ann Markle and her husband, Bob, of Oak Ridge, Tony Sturgeon and his wife, Karen, of Distant, Terry Sturgeon and his wife, Kathy, of Mayport, Brad Sturgeon and his wife, Sally, of Mayport, Lisa Reiner and her husband, Mike, of Mayport, and Robin Spence and her husband, Mark, of Brookville, twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes M. Sturgeon.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Dry ridge, Armstrong County.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Lew’s memory to the New Salem Memorial Hall c/o Redbank Township Armstrong County, 135 Sugar Valley Road, Mayport, Pa. 16240.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.