Clarion Hospital Reports 63 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 63 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

The previous report was released on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, November 30, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/29/2020: 8,979

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 7,530

Positives: 846

Clarion Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, November 29.

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/29/2020: 27,646

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 11,588

Positives: 1,045

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, November 29.

Editor’s Note: Butler Memorial Hospital’s numbers have been revised to reflect all testing done through BMH, including inpatient and outpatient, since March 1, regardless of the ordering physician’s affiliation, patient residence, or specimen collection site. This format change only affects Butler Hospital’s data. Clarion’s reporting is unchanged. This format will continue to be used moving forward.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/30/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 20 patients. 0 suspected. 20 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 40 patients. 1 suspected. 39 confirmed. 7 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion has been relocated to the site of the former Kmart Garden Center located at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

· The specimen collection tent across the street from BMH has been relocated to 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

BHS Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Editor’s Note: On Friday, November 27, BHS reported 783 positive cases at the Clarion Hospital and 465 positives at Butler Memorial Hospital.

