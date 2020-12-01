School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 08:12 PM
A look at area school closings and delays for Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
UPDATED: 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
SCHOOLS:
Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Jeff Tech – two-hour delay
Penns Manor School District – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Area School District – two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Christian School – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay
COMMUNITY
Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay; opening at noon. Lobby pickup will be rescheduled.

