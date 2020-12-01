 

School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 08:12 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at area school closings and delays for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

SCHOOLS:

Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay

Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Jeff Tech – two-hour delay
Penns Manor School District – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Area School District – two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Christian School – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay

COMMUNITY

Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay; opening at noon. Lobby pickup will be rescheduled.

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

