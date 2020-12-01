Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man who is accused in the shooting of two people in Leechburg on Sunday was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

Kittanning-based State Police say 37-year-old Chad Robert Goldstrom, of New Kensington, was taken into custody, without incident, around 4:00 p.m. on November 30.

Goldstrom was wanted on an arrest warrant on charges including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment related to a shooting incident in Leechburg.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Market Street around 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.

According to police, Goldstrom fired multiple gunshots at two known male victims, both 38 years of age.

The victims were both taken to an unidentified Pittsburgh hospital, where police said one was in critical condition and the other was stable.

