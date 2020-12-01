 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4ZMYmiZCUgJtJn6ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man who is accused in the shooting of two people in Leechburg on Sunday was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

Kittanning-based State Police say 37-year-old Chad Robert Goldstrom, of New Kensington, was taken into custody, without incident, around 4:00 p.m. on November 30.

Goldstrom was wanted on an arrest warrant on charges including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment related to a shooting incident in Leechburg.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Market Street around 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.

According to police, Goldstrom fired multiple gunshots at two known male victims, both 38 years of age.

The victims were both taken to an unidentified Pittsburgh hospital, where police said one was in critical condition and the other was stable.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.