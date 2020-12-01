State Police Calls: Harassment Incident, DUI Reported

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Farmington Township

Around 7:22 p.m. on November 29, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic altercation at a location on Allio Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say after searching the area for approximately 1.5 hours, the victim, identified as a 15-year-old male from Leeper, was finally found hiding in the trunk of an old vehicle on the property with two dogs. The victim allegedly told police he was hiding because he was scared of the police.

According to police, further investigation found that the altercation reported consisted of the victim being pushed by a known suspect. No other physical contact was reported, and no recent physical injuries were observed.

DUI in Tionesta Township

Around 9:43 a.m. on November 28, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Route 62 near Bowers Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment during the administration of standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Charges of DUI and other traffic violations are pending the results of a blood test.

