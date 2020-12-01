Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, FL, on November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, Steve passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, on McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough, PA.

Steve married his loving wife, Laurie Osgood, on November 28, 1992. They were together for 36 years, and Laurie was by his side when he took his last breath.

Steve had a successful 20 year career in the Power Equipment Industry, working with STIHL SE in Orlando, FL. covering the Miami – Ft. Lauderdale area.

Steve’s favorite past time for 35 years was singing in numerous rock bands, being the light of the stage, and making others smile. He was known as “Uncle Steve” by his adored 23 nieces and nephews.

Steve is survived by his wife, Laurie; his father, Steve J. Osgood (Wanda)of Franklin, PA; his mother, Phyllis J. Osgood of Cranberry Twp., PA; his siblings, Kristen Berger (Kevin) of Pittsburgh, PA, Sharon Hipps (Michael) of Bethlehem, GA, Holly Mattocks of Franklin, PA, Stephanie Sceirka (Andy) of East Bethel, MN, Merideth Marsh (Zach) of Franklin, PA, and Nathan Schoonover (Samantha); his mother-and-father-in-law, Gerald and RuthAnne Boughner, Sr. of Cooperstown, PA.; his sisters-in-law, Leanne Prichard (Tom), and Denise Boughner; his best friends, Joe and Wendy Morgan; and by his nieces and nephews, John M. Prichard, Tiffany Mitcham (David), Carly Boughner, Young Joe Morgan, Graham, Kendyl, and Paige Suvick, Andrew and Jared Burney, Colson Nichols, Caleb (Elissa), and Cameron (Nicole) Hipps, Caitlyn Reems (J-Isaac), Radd and Rylee Mattocks, Lauren Scierka, Kamdin and Kinslee Mitcham, Maddie and Jackson Hipps, Delaney and Conner Marsh, and Emma Schoonover; and by his multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Boughner, Jr.; and by his step-brother, Michael T. Vender, Jr.

A private family service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, State Route 417, Franklin, the same church Steve and Laurie were married in.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mr. Waggs LLC, 2270 Petroleum Center Road, Titusville, PA 16354; and/or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main Street, Seneca, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.