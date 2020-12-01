WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County; Up to Five Inches of Snow Expected

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following updated Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA349 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

COUNTIES:

Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Uniontown, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont,and Morgantown

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

