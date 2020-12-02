Clarion Hospital Implements Surge Plan As Facility Reaches Capacity for ICU Beds

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System announced on Wednesday that Clarion Hospital has implemented Phase One of its Surge Plan, as the facility reached its capacity for Intensive Care Unit beds as a result of coronavirus.

Butler Health System, and health systems/hospitals throughout the region and all of Pennsylvania, continue to experience a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

The numbers reflect the increasing community spread of the Covid-19 virus. The number of cases is likely to continue to increase for the foreseeable future.

“Citizens need to take every precaution to help to limit the spread,” said BHS in a release issued Wednesday.

The increase in Covid-19 cases at BHS has set into motion the activation phase 1 of BHS’s Surge Plan:

· Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital are at capacity for critical care, or ICU, beds.

· BMH Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) is being converted to critical care use, adding 15 ICU beds.

· To make all types of beds as available as possible, BHS is suspending non-emergent, elective surgeries, and procedures that require an inpatient stay. Outpatient procedures not requiring admission will continue to be performed.

· Nurses from various areas of the organization are being temporarily reassigned to the areas of greatest need.

In the release, BHS reminded the public that staff and patient safety is BHS’s number one concern.

“The community must do its part to prevent spread and to help keep all healthcare workers healthy and available to care for those in need. Do your part: Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick. This protects you, it reduces the risk of spread to healthcare workers so that they may be available to provide care.”

