Police Release Details of ATV Crash That Injured Knox Woman

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of an ATV crash that sent a Knox woman to Clarion Hospital in early November.

According to police, around 4:20 p.m. on November 10, an ATV crash occurred on Dog Leg Road just north of State Route 208, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Jasmine M. Watkins, of Knox, was operating a 2000 Polaris Sportsman ATV, traveling north on Dog Leg Road when the vehicle overturned.

Watkins, who police say was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the ATV.

She was transported to Clarion Hospital by Knox Area Ambulance for possible minor injuries.

The ATV was able to be driven from the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

