Police Release Details of ATV Crash That Injured Knox Woman

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of an ATV crash that sent a Knox woman to Clarion Hospital in early November.

According to police, around 4:20 p.m. on November 10, an ATV crash occurred on Dog Leg Road just north of State Route 208, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Jasmine M. Watkins, of Knox, was operating a 2000 Polaris Sportsman ATV, traveling north on Dog Leg Road when the vehicle overturned.

Watkins, who police say was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the ATV.

She was transported to Clarion Hospital by Knox Area Ambulance for possible minor injuries.

The ATV was able to be driven from the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

