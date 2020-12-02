A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

