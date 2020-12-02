Betty L. Anderson, 72, of Knox, PA, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville, PA.

Born on September 7, 1948, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Lois Miller.

She was a 1966 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.

Ms. Anderson served in the U.S. Army and retired in 2006 as administrative assistant at IUE-CWA in Washington, DC.

Betty was kind hearted and loved by all who met her. She enjoyed going to the Flea Market, yard sales, or any place that had a gathering of people. Her favorite pastimes included reading, going on walks, listening to music, and spending time with her two dogs, Jojo and Mocha.

Survivors include her companion, Melissa Lockwood of Knox; and her 3 children, Lucas Lockwood of Knox, Alisha Lockwood of Kossuth, and Ariel Lockwood of Knox; her sister, Mary Oglesby, of Greenville, NC; a niece, Gloria Lambing of Miola; and a nephew, Michael Lockwood of TN.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, James Anderson; and two sisters, Dorothy Sue Nestor and Nellie Mae ”Sox” Reed.

There will be no public services held for Ms. Anderson.

Family suggest memorial contribution be made to Knox Library.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light candle, or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.