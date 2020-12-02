Charlotte A. Graham, 89, of Knox, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Clairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sligo, PA.

Charlotte was born on May 14, 1931 at Sandycreek Twp., Venango County, PA.

She was the daughter of Harry Huff and Anna Hazlett Huff.

Charlotte was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and was a homemaker who found great joy in caring for her Grandsons. She was an outstanding seamstress and took pride in creating many outfits for her daughters throughout the years.

On October 19, 1952 she married the love of her life Glenn (Tom) Graham in Richburg, New York.

Charlotte is survived by her daughters Crystal Burrows of Shippenville, PA and Deborah Myers and her husband Chris of Knox, PA; her grandson Derek Myers, his wife Tracy and great granddaughters Alexis and Brielle; her grandson C. Drew Myers, his wife Lindsey and great grandson Elliott Myers along with many nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Glenn (Tom) Graham, a son-in-Law James Burrows, her parents Harry and Anna Huff and a sister Harriett Rhoads.

Charlotte was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, and attended Knox United Methodist Church.

There will be no public visitation due to Covid restrictions.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, December 4, 2020, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, Knox, PA, with Pastor Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be Trinity E.C. Cemetery in Kossuth.

Charlotte’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Clairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent and compassionate care of Charlotte during her time at Clairview.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials are made to Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

