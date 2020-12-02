 

Clarion Area Wrestling Co-Op: The Season Is Quickly Approaching. It’s Time to Get in Shape!

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion Wrestling bCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Wrestling Co-Op season is quickly approaching. Sign up for wrestling today!

(Archived photos courtesy of Clarion Wrestling Facebook.)

In these current times, communication is difficult amongst the schools.

If you are in 7th to 12th grade and attend Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, North Clarion, or Union School Districts and would like to participate in the sport of wrestling, contact your Athletic Director at your school or Coach Lee Weber at 814-319-2926 for details on signing up.

“If you want to be a quicker, stronger, tougher, and respected athlete, join the ‘Navy Seals’ of high school sports: wrestling,” Head Wrestling Coach Weber said.

Clarion Wrestling c

“We take all sizes!” Weber added.

Below are the weight classes for Junior High, Junior Varsity, and Varsity Wrestling:

Junior High: 7th to 9th grade, 70 to 270 lbs.

Junior Varsity/Varsity: 9th to 12th grade, 95 to 320 lbs.

Clarion Wrestling bb

The season is fast approaching, and it is time to get in shape!

The Clarion Area Wrestling Program is a co-op between Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Keystone, and Union schools.

Clarion Wrestling aaa


