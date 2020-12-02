Letter to the Editor: Clarion Blueprint End of the Year Message

The following letter was submitted by Jessica Funk, of Clarion Blueprint, Inc.:

(Pictured left to right: Attorney Dan Ferringer, Blueprint Secretary-Treasurer Sarah MacBeth, Janice Horn, Blueprint committee president Brenda Sanders-Dede, and Program Manager Jessica Funk)

As 2020 comes to a close, Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc. (CBCI) would like to thank the Clarion community for their support during the past year.

While 2020 has been an unusual and challenging year with COVID-19, racial uprisings and a presidential election, CBCI has been hard at work developing new projects and opportunities for the Clarion area. Land has been secured for a multigenerational park within Clarion Borough along 2nd Avenue. The park will feature a playground, sports courts, splashpad, ice skating area, outdoor games and plenty of space to gather and play. CBCI would like to thank Ms. Janice Horn, Miles Brothers, LLC., Theron Miles, Attorney Daniel Ferringer, and a special private donation for helping to make this initial part of the project a reality.

As we move forward with this project, CBCI and its fundraising committee will be looking for donations from the community to make this project a success. The group has already applied to some grants and plan to apply to more as funding becomes available.

Recently, CBCI was awarded the USDA Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge Grant through the assistance of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center. Pennsylvania Downtown Center was one of only five funded projects selected in the entire country. This grant will allow CBCI to reassess current community perceptions, evaluate our vision, create a new five-year action plan, develop new annual work plans and put those plans into action. This grant will allow CBCI to work closely with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and use their expertise to help us better serve the Clarion community.

The first step of this grant is a community perception survey. The link to this survey can be found on the Clarion Blueprint Community Facebook page as well as going to the following link:

https://reporting.padowntown.org/forms/current-perceptions-of-downtown-clarion

CBCI is looking forward to continued work and success in the Clarion area in 2021.

If you have any questions or comments about any of our recent projects, please email the Program Manager Jessica Funk at clarionblueprint@gmail.com or message our Facebook page Clarion Blueprint Community.

Happy Holidays, Clarion!