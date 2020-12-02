Clarion Borough Council Passes 2021 Budget, Main Street Lighting Project Moves Forward

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council on Tuesday evening approved the 2021 budget, which does not include a tax increase.

The millage rate for Clarion Borough in the approved budget will remain the same as it was for 2020, with the general fund at 16.945 mills, street lighting at .95 mills, fire company at 1.63 mills, library .975 mills, recreation at .5 mills, and recycling at 1 mill for a total millage of 22.

Street Lighting Project

Clarion Borough Council also approved a change order for Clarion Borough’s contract for a Main Street Improvements Project, adding reinforcement to the replacement concrete light pole bases for $402.56 per base.

According to Borough Coordinator Todd Colosimo, the project involves updates to 15 lighting poles in the borough, with the replacement of two bases built into the initial contract as contingent items. However, there is no way to know for certain how many of the bases may need to be replaced once the project is underway.

“I’m very hopeful that we’ll have none, and our engineer shared that opinion, too,” Colosimo said.

However, if the contractor does find that some bases need to be replaced, while they will have to come to the borough for approval for the replacement, the cost will already be set in the change order.

“Right now there are no bases to be replaced. We have none scheduled to be replaced, but we have two built into the contract just in case.”

Colosimo noted that while he doesn’t think there will be any replacements necessary, the contingent needed to be added: “just in case.”

EADS Service Authorizations Conditionally Approved

Two service agreements with the EADS Group for engineering and design services were also conditionally approved at the council meeting.

The agreements, which are for services for the PA Small Water and Sewer Project and the Library Project, were approved contingent on the solicitor’s approval of changes that are being requested to the language of liability provisions in the agreement.

The recommendation for the changes was made at the request of borough solicitor John Marshall.

Storm Water Authority Board Vacancy Announced

The council announced there is currently a vacancy on the Storm Water Authority Board.

Anyone interested in filling the position is asked to contact the Borough Office to submit their name and information for consideration.

Public Safety Issues Snow Removal Reminder

With Old Man Winter making his presence felt on Tuesday evening, Clarion Borough officials are reminding the public that the borough’s snow removal ordinance is now in effect.

Borough residents are reminded to follow the posted signs for parking on borough streets overnight during the winter months, from December 1 through April 1, in order for snow removal to occur.

The fine for violating the snow removal ordinance is $50.00.

2021 Council Meeting Dates

Clarion Borough Council also approved the following borough council meeting dates for 2021: January 5, February 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, August 3, September 7, October 5, November 1, and December 7.

The regular monthly meetings are on the first Tuesday of each month, excepting November, which will be held on a Monday due to the election occurring that Tuesday. All meetings are held in the library basement at 7:00 p.m.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business the council:

Approved the 2021 Salary Schedule.

Gave permission to seek request for proposals for 2021 Tax Anticipation Note in the amount of $300,000.00.

Approved a request to DCED for an additional semi to expend all 2016 CDBG Funds to April 30, 2021, as well as a request to DCED to revise the remaining 2016 CDBG Administrative Funds into the 2016 Main Street Improvements Activity.

Accepted letter of resignation from Howard Rhoades from the alternate position on the UCC Board of Appeals effective at the end of 2020 and a letter of resignation from Ryan Miles from the Zoning Hearing Board effective immediately.

