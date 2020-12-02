Clarion Hospital Reports 55 New COVID-19 Cases Since Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 55 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, December 2, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/01/2020: 9097

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 7633

Positives: 901

Clarion Hospital reported one death on November 30, 2020, and one death on December 1, 2020, to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/01/2020: 28279

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 11836

Positives: 1071

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on December 1, 2020.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/02/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 27 patients. 0 suspected. 27 confirmed. 7 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 44 patients. 0 suspected. 44 confirmed. 7 ICU.

· BHS has implemented its Surge Plan, Phase 1:

o Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital have reached ICU capacity.

o BMH Post-Anesthesia Care Unit is being converted to a critical care unit, adding 15 ICU beds.

o To make beds available, BHS is suspending non-emergent, elective surgeries and procedures that require an inpatient stay.

o Outpatient procedures not requiring admission will continue to be performed.

o A number of nurses are being temporarily reassigned to assure appropriate care to all patients.

ALWAYS:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion has been relocated to the site of the former Kmart Garden Center located at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

· The specimen collection tent across the street from BMH has been relocated to 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

BHS Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

