Coronavirus Pandemic Concerns Halt Living Nativity in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – There will be no living nativity on Main Street in Clarion this year.

(Archived nativity photo from 2019 by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Trinity Point Church of God announced they are canceling the December 4th and 5th live nativity scene at Veterans Memorial Park because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharant and Ed Heasley outlined some plans to add Christmas trees and lights this year.

“We’re working on getting a Christmas tree in the gazebo and another one for the front yard of the courthouse,” said Tharan. “We hope to get 12 footers.”

The two trees would replace one larger tree in the park.

“Well, the tree in the park is sort of a Charlie Brown tree,” Tharan continued. “Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of a Charlie Brown tree, but it looks about as weak as one. It’s getting so high you had to put scaffolding up last year to decorate it.”

Many people remembered when the Clarion County Courthouse used to have a single-lighted candle in each window, and Tharan said he had talked to the judge about the display.

“I talked to the judge on that last week. And, the reason we quit using those several years ago was the fire hazard. They were running little brown extension cords all through the building, and it was a fire hazard. They’re going to try to go to battery-operated candles probably. We’ll need a buttload of them and batteries.”

Clarion County Commissioners are considering a six-year agreement with Clarion University to provide 9-1-1 and emergency dispatch services for the university from midnight on Friday night to Monday morning.

“The Clarion County 9-1-1 will dispatch University Police,” said Clarion County Director of Public Safety. “Any 393 call comes straight to Clarion County 9-1-1. The university does not have anyone in their dispatch office from Friday evening until Sunday, and the agreement will cover 48 hours over the weekend. Clarion County 9-1-1 already provides a similar cooperative arrangement, but the new agreement will formalize the services.”

Commissioner Ted Tharan said such cooperation is likely to continue.

“I kind of think that soon they’ll probably push everything our way,” said Tharan. “I mean, I don’t understand why we have two dispatch centers in Clarion running 24 hours a day. I didn’t even know they had their own dispatch center.”

Other items for consideration at next Tuesday’s meeting include the following:

• County Aid Liquid Fuels to be awarded to municipalities.

• Clarion County Housing Authority. Reappointment of Carol Scott to the Board of Directors. Term: 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2025.

• Conservation District. Reappointment of Eugene Metcalf as Farmer Director. Term: 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2024.

• Proclamation for Clarion Volleyball Team winning the state title.

