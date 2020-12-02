Donald “Don” Roy Carper, 74, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, while a patient at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born on June 22, 1946, to the late Lester Roy and Mary Alice (Honsaker) Carper in Corpus Christi, TX. He graduated from Shikellamy High School with the class of 1964.

He married Peggy Lee Clark on December 24, 1985, at the Hope Chapel in Fairmount City, PA.

After graduation he immediately joined the US Air Force where he proudly served his county for four years. At the rank of sergeant, he served tours of duty in Thailand both in Ubon and Korat. He earned status of combat veteran after his tour in Saigon, Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.

He worked in Sunbury, PA, until 1973 when he moved to the Brookville area and worked for O-I Plastic until his retirement in 2013.

Don enjoyed his retirement, having time to work in his yard as well as going camping and traveling around the country with his wife, Peggy, and their dog, Willie. They spent several winters in Arizona with family, where he enjoyed riding his bike and finding the best burgers at all Mexican Restaurants. Don loved the outdoors and his favorite place to camp was on the river at Clear Creek, where he enjoyed watching the eagles and river otters. He is now at the deluxe campground of Heaven, flying with the eagles.

Don was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Clearfield Chapter 974 where he acted as secretary and a member of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the 377th Security Police Squadron, Vietnam Security Police Association, and American Legion Post 6 of Clearfield, PA.

Don is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Lee; his “see you in my dreams” daughter, Donita Harpster of Northumberland, PA; his past hunting companion son, Shane Carper of Sunbury, PA; six grandchildren; Brandon Kalcich of Claymont, DE; Erika Harpster of Lock Haven, PA; Jaden, Macy, Teagan, and Allison Carper all of Sunbury, PA; one great grandson; Caiden Kalcich of Middleburg, PA; one sister in law; Patsy (Jim) Conant; one niece; Marcy (Brad) Klingaman; a special great nephew; Hunter Cruz of Mesa, AZ; nephew; Michael (Amber) Miller of Bonner, MT; three brothers; Kenneth Bailey of Telluride, CO; David Carper of Wills Point, TX; Terry Carper of Carrolton, TX; two sisters; Cindy Carper of Detroit, MI; Lisa Carper of California; and special friends; George and Kathy Griebel; Rob and Shirley Painter; and many, many more. He is so missed by his beloved dog, Willie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by two brothers; Glenn Carper; Raymond Bailey Jr.; and his beautiful granddaughter; Brittany Kalcich.

A celebration of life will take place at later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

