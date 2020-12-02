Helen Mae (Doverspike) Shrecengost

Helen Mae Shrecengost, age 99, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, November 30, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville, following a period of declining health.

Born April 17, 1921, in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Calvin M. and Carrie M. Troup Doverspike.

She married Charles E. Shrecengost and he preceded her in death on October 30, 1999.

Helen retired from G. C. Murphy Company and was an Avon representative for many years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, New Bethlehem Civic Club and the Clarion County Democratic Women.

Helen was a former Brownie Scout leader.

Survivors include her three children: Richard L. Shrecengost and his wife, Sandra E, of New Bethlehem; Lucille M. Tabler of Houston, PA and Linda L. Lawson of Clarion; ten grandchildren: Wanda Grinder and her husband, Robert; Wendy Cornman and her husband, Jeff; Richard Dale Shrecengost and his wife, Billie Jo; Rodger M. Shrecengost and his wife, Deidre; Andrew Tabler, William Tabler, Jolynn Barger and her husband, Charles; Jennifer Steele, Christopher Rearick, and Carrie Griebel and her husband, Andy and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Helen is also survived by a brother, Glenn Doverspike.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dewey and Calvin; a sister, Bertha Horn, and a great great grandson, Colby Buzard.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in the Hawthorn Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, all those attending are required to observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

For those unable to attend, the service will live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Online condolence may be sent to Helen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

