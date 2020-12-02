Interstate 80 Westbound Reopens Following Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Interstate 80 westbound has reopened following a closure on Tuesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Venango County from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkveyville) due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

PennDOT officials also responded to the scene.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m. but the roadway remained closed for much of the night.

It was completely reopened around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, though traffic remained backed up until around 5:30 a.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.