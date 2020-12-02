 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Interstate 80 Westbound Reopens Following Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 @ 05:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

I-80-crash-3VENANGO CO., Pa. – Interstate 80 westbound has reopened following a closure on Tuesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Venango County from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkveyville) due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

PennDOT officials also responded to the scene.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m. but the roadway remained closed for much of the night.

It was completely reopened around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, though traffic remained backed up until around 5:30 a.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.