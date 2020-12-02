John Patrick Eustace, age 91 years, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Cleveland, OH.

He was the beloved husband to Helen E. (nee Olszewski) for 57 years; dear father of John G. (wife Patricia), Patrick (wife Denise), Mary Anne Eustace-Klein (husband Joseph) and Colleen Eustace; loving grandfather of Andrew, Sean, Brian, Danielle, Kathleen, Rory, Ruthie, Rachel, Justin, Halli and Cristen; great-grandfather of Addison, Emma Grace, and twins Charlotte and Paige; devoted brother of Michael and Thomas Eustace, and the late James Eustace, Mary Thomasine Toohig, Judith Matis and Sr. Jerome Eustace, O.S.B.; and fond uncle and great-uncle.

John was a United States Army Veteran, retired Pressman for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and long-time active member of St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Parish.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John suggested to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA. 16511.

Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church at 2 PM. No Reception Afterwards due to COVID-19. Private Burial in All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to The DeJohn-FLynn Mylott Funeral Home of South Euclid, Ohio.

