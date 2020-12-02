Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr., 52, of Oil City, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Saturday night, November 28, 2020, following a period of declining health.

He was born in Tampa, Florida on November 7, 1968, to the late Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Sr. and Lana (Wraight) Hartsuyker.

Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1987 through 1993, stationed in Germany during the Gulf War.

Lloyd was a member of the Oil City Moose Lodge. He loved camping, water-skiing, bonfires, and tinkering around in the garage. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

Lloyd worked for many years at Fisher & Father, and also at Klapec Trucking, and General Electric in Grove City. He then became self-employed and owned and operated Lloyd’s Small Engine Repair.

He was married in the Heckathorn United Methodist Church on March 8, 1997, to Jessica L. (Baker), and she survives. Also surviving are four children: Dakota Goodwill and husband Brandon of Franklin, Lana Goodman and husband Shane of Dempseytown, Kandice Hartsuyker of Franklin, and Mersadies Hartsuyker and her significant other, Ethan Eck of Oil City; three grandchildren: Aiden and Kayleigh Goodwill, and Mila Goodman; his siblings, Michelle Fantauzzi, Everett Hartsuyker, Richard Hartsuyker and wife Alyshia, and Lynette Hartsuyker and her fiancé Matthew Peterson; and his grandparents, Raymond and Beverly Schwab.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike and Tracey Andres, Keith and Jennifer Hosmer, Anita Baker, Josh and Stacy Baker, Elizabeth Jennings, Trent Lawrence, Russell Rice Jr. and significant other Jenavin Wappat; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends Ann Botts, Eric Aiken, and Drew and Ruth Ridgway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, who raised Lloyd, Lynne Hartsuyker.

Friends and family will be received Sunday (December 6th) from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Those attending visitation are asked to wear a face mask. No funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346. Online donations my be made by clicking the ‘Donations’ tab above.

Online condolences to Lloyd’s family maybe expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com .

