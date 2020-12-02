 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Lois J. Greenawalt

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5J3lpugKis (1)Lois J. Greenawalt, 87, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born January 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, the daughter of Lyman T. and Dorothy B. (Henry) Greenawalt.

Before settling in the Rimersburg area, Lois lived for many years in Youngstown, OH. She worked as a secretary for Packard Electric – IBM where she retired in 1992 after 40 years. Lois loved traveling with her sister, Helen, and together they visited many memorable places, including, Hawaii, Florida and Mexico. Lois was lucky to see Elvis Presley in person in Cleveland, OH and never forgot how much fun it was. Lois loved planting flowers and spending time with her nephew Justin Greenawalt, her niece Debbie Greenawalt and the family dog, Rocky. She will be best remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and extremely kind heart.

She will be deeply missed by her brothers, Richard L. Greenawalt and wife Pauline, of East Brady, and Edward A. Greenawalt and companion Rhonda Kriebel, of Rimersburg; and sister, Judith A. Barnes, of Fort Worth, TX.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Lyman T. who died in November 27, 1950, and Dorothy B. (Henry) Greenawalt who died in March 9, 1996; brothers, James H. Greenawalt who died in July 14, 2008, and Preston Henry Greenawalt who died in September 3, 1923; and sisters, Jean Stupka who died in 2018, Helen M. Greenawalt who died in January 25, 1996, and Betty Reighard who died March 12, 2003.

At the family’s request funeral services will be private.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Contributions can be made in Lois’ honor to the American Cancer Society, Clarion Unit, 21823 PA-68 #1, Clarion, PA 16214 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.