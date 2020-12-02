Lois J. Greenawalt, 87, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born January 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, the daughter of Lyman T. and Dorothy B. (Henry) Greenawalt.

Before settling in the Rimersburg area, Lois lived for many years in Youngstown, OH. She worked as a secretary for Packard Electric – IBM where she retired in 1992 after 40 years. Lois loved traveling with her sister, Helen, and together they visited many memorable places, including, Hawaii, Florida and Mexico. Lois was lucky to see Elvis Presley in person in Cleveland, OH and never forgot how much fun it was. Lois loved planting flowers and spending time with her nephew Justin Greenawalt, her niece Debbie Greenawalt and the family dog, Rocky. She will be best remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and extremely kind heart.

She will be deeply missed by her brothers, Richard L. Greenawalt and wife Pauline, of East Brady, and Edward A. Greenawalt and companion Rhonda Kriebel, of Rimersburg; and sister, Judith A. Barnes, of Fort Worth, TX.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Lyman T. who died in November 27, 1950, and Dorothy B. (Henry) Greenawalt who died in March 9, 1996; brothers, James H. Greenawalt who died in July 14, 2008, and Preston Henry Greenawalt who died in September 3, 1923; and sisters, Jean Stupka who died in 2018, Helen M. Greenawalt who died in January 25, 1996, and Betty Reighard who died March 12, 2003.

At the family’s request funeral services will be private.

Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Contributions can be made in Lois’ honor to the American Cancer Society, Clarion Unit, 21823 PA-68 #1, Clarion, PA 16214 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

