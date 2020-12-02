Richard E. (Ed) Gathers, 87, of Shippenville died December 1, 2020 in his home following a courageous battle with heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Ed was born on May 16, 1933 to the late Walter and Anna Ross Gathers. He married Helen Cogar on December 5, 1955. She preceded him in death on January 1, 1987. On November 27, 1993 He married A. Marlene Lynam. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2020.

Ed was in the Army, and served his country during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by a brother Donald (Billy) Gathers; step-mother Irene Gathers; a step-brother, Norman Vail and wife Barbara Vail; and son, Timothy Gathers; and 2 great granddaughters.

Ed is lovingly remembered by his two daughters Kimberly (Rick) Wells, of NC; and Candi (Tom) Shirey, of Strattanville; thirteen grandchildren, Tabitha (Gregg) Lines of Dubois, Angela (Shaun) Stasiowski of Dubois, Jeremy Godfrey of NC, Timothy Gathers of VA, Susan Beck of NC, Jamie Wells, Betsy (Joey) Smith, and Gretchen Wells all of NC, Ashley (Allen) Hill of Shippenville, Bethany Shirey, Colton Shirey, Hannah Shirey, and Hayley Shirey, all of Strattanville; 20 great-grand children; a step-brother Donald Vail of PA; and a step-sister in-law, Carol Vail of MD.

He is also remembered by his four step-daughters; Cherie (James) Ackeson of Cranberry Twp, Alicia (Tony Michael Jr.) Zampogna of SC, Brenda (Stuart) Klingler of Knox, Linda (Brian) Schill of Pittsburgh; nine step-grandchildren; and 3 step great-grand children.

As per his wishes, there will be no public services.

Ed always believed that the Clarion Cemetery Association was very important, yet often overlooked. Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the Clarion Cemetery Association 1300 E. Main St. Clarion, PA 16214.

