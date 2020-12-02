Richard “Jingles” Klingensmith

Richard “Jingles” M. Klingensmith, 68, of Slippery Rock, passed away November 30, 2020, after weeks of battling COVID- 19 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Rich was born on February 8, 1952, he was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Steffy Klingensmith.

Rich graduated from Slippery Rock High School. He retired from Castle Rubber in Butler as a mechanist.

Rich was married to Nancy Smith on September 23, 1983. They shared 37 wonderful years of marriage and a daughter Heather.

Rich was a generous and caring man. He lent a hand to anyone who needed help. He cherished his family especially his daughter Heather. They shared a bond that was undeniably special. He cared for her needs before all else. He loved mowing his lawn on his tractor. At family gatherings, Rich and his brother -in-laws were often found playing horseshoes. He and Nancy did crafts together and sold them in local stores. He and his great nephew enjoyed their many lunch dates.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife, Nancy and daughter, Heather at home. His nieces and nephews, Joe Coursen and fiancée Jessie Smith of Polk, Cindy Knox and her husband Rick of Polk, Wendy Crissman and her husband Josh of Clintonville, Laurie Stewart, and Diane Lowery; his great nieces and nephews, Trinity Coursen, Kylie and Loren Knox, Gage Moffitt and Caleb Crissman; brother and sister in laws, Chris Schleifer of Ohio, John Schleifer and his wife Jeanne of Florida, Robert Schleifer and his wife Darlene of Polk, Mike Schleifer and his wife Faith of Franklin, Mary Madalyn of Pittsburgh and Paula Potter and her husband Bruce of Grove City.

Rich was welcomed into heaven by his parents, brother Edward, infant sister Patricia, his mother and father in law, his sister in-laws Molly Coursen and her husband Rich and Bettie Smith. A brother in law Clyde Linn Smith.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Rett’s Syndrome, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati OH 45246.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville PA is assisting the family with the arrangements.

