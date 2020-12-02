 

Route 68 Reopens Following Multiple Vehicle Crash

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 68 has reopened following a closure due to a multiple vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the crash involving multiple vehicles was reported at 6:52 p.m. on State Route 68, and there were downed electric lines.

The crash occurred between Stoney Lonesome Road and Piney Road.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance Services, Clarion-based State Police, and West Penn Power were called to the scene.

The fire department cleared the scene around 8:40 p.m. while PennDOT officials remained at the scene. The roadway was reopened later in the night.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

State police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


