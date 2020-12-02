Say What?!: 103-Year-Old Time Capsule Found in New York State Landmark

NEW YORK – Crews working to restore a historical landmark in New York state discovered a century-old time capsule containing four rare coins and two letters from men who worked on a previous restoration project.

The Roslyn Landmark Society said workers restoring the Roslyn Grist Mill, which was built in the 1700s, discovered the time capsule buried in the concrete floor that was installed during a 1917 restoration project.

