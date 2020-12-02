A look at area school closings and delays for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

SCHOOLS:

Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay



Clarion Area School District – two-hour delayIndiana County Head Start – CLOSEDJeff Tech – two-hour delayPenns Manor School District – CLOSEDPunxsutawney Area School District – two-hour delayPunxsutawney Christian School – two-hour delaySt. Marys Area School District – two-hour delayTidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delayWarren County School District – two-hour delay

COMMUNITY

Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay; opening at noon. Lobby pickup will be rescheduled.

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.