State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Teen

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the alleged indecent assault of a teen victim in Monroe Township.

According to police, the investigation was initiated after police received a ChildLine report.

It was reported that a known 14-year-old male victim from Sligo was assaulted at a location in Monroe Township, Clarion County, between September 10, 2011, and September 10, 2015.

The investigation is ongoing.

