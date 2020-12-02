Vehicle Sideswipes Tree, Hits Mailbox in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week in Piney Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:04 a.m. on November 25, on Huckleberry Ridge Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Caleb M. Wagner, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2002 Ford Explorer, traveling north on Huckleberry Ridge Road when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered a ditch off the right side of the road, sideswiped a tree, drove across a driveway, and struck a mailbox before coming to an uncontrolled rest in another driveway.

Wagner was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

