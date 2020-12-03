A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.