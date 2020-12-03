 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.


