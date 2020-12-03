Audrey Jean Turner, 79, of 45 West 4th St, Oil City, died peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

She was born in Butler, PA on July 23, 1941, to Nick and Helen Hasychak. Her parents named her after Gene Autry.

Audrey graduated from Butler High School in 1959. She moved for a short time to Wheeling, WV, before settling in Oil City where she spent the last 54 years. She dedicated her life to working for the Venango County Blind Association. She retired after 37 years of service.

Audrey first married John Raymond Eury out of high school. In 1978, she married Clarence Edward “Ed” Turner, who survives. They would have celebrated 42 years of marriage on December 16th, 2020.

Audrey was active in bowling leagues when she was younger and was a standout softball player. The pastime she enjoyed most was playing pool. She competed locally, statewide, and nationally. She won many awards, trophy’s, jackets, and accolades for her many years spent shooting pool. Audrey played pool right up until COVID-19 put a stop to it!

Audrey was well known for her gardening skills whether flowers and shrubs or fruits and vegetables. The postman commented how he loved coming into her yard. He referred to it as the Garden of Eden. She was also a fantastic cook! She was best known for making each one of her children and grandchildren’s favorite dishes for special occasions. Audrey had a loving, caring, giving, and kind heart! She would do anything for anyone and would make sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. The loud, vibrant colors she wore could not outshine her loud, vibrant personality. Her favorite colors were red, pink, and orange. She always thought you needed a little color in your life!

Audrey loved to shop and travel. She remarked at how lucky she was to have been able to travel and experience all that she did. She especially enjoyed family vacations to the beach, cruises with her husband, her first class trip to Hawaii, work trips with her daughter-in-law, her month long retirement trip, and the many concerts and shows with Ed.

She collected and cherished many things but above all she cherished her children, grandchildren, family, and friends! Her light and spirit will continue to shine and remind us all what a truly remarkable woman she was! We all have our special memory and story of Aud!

Audrey is survived by her husband Ed, her 4 children, Lisa Eury (Steve Hurlbert) of Erie, PA, Rob Eury (Teresa “Reese” Ziegler) of Venus, PA, Matt Eury (Janice Zimmerman) of Raleigh, NC and Ben Turner (Laura McGovern) of Raleigh, NC; 4 grandchildren, Shane Hurlbert of Rochester, NY, Alexa Hurlbert (Kyle Savarese) of Rochester NY, Allison Eury of Raleigh, NC and Troy Eury of Raleigh, NC; and one brother, Nick Hasychak of Butler, PA.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Kyle Hasychak.

The funeral arrangements are being handled by the Reinsel Funeral Home of Oil City, PA. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. followed by a private funeral service on

The family asks that all funeral guests follow the proper COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a face mask and allowing 25 people total inside at one time.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Association for the Blind.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.