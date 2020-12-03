 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Westbound Closure in Clarion County Extended

Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

interstate-80CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 westbound remains closed between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits.

According to information from PennDOT, Interstate 80 westbound has been closed from Exit 70 (Strattanville) to Exit 60 (Shippenville) for accident recovery from a prior motor vehicle accident.

All vehicles must exit at Exit 70 to U.S. 322 to State Route 66 and back onto I-80.

Officials initially said the road would be reopened around 1:00 p.m. However, the closure was then extended to 4:30 p.m.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.