Clarion County Final Election Results Show Republican Domination Across the Board

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The official final results of the general election on November 3 in Clarion County have been released, and Republican candidates led across the board.

In the presidential election, President Donald Trump took nearly every precinct. Clarion Borough’s third ward was the only outlier, with former Vice President Joe Biden taking the lead there by a thin margin of just eight votes.

In the other Clarion Borough wards, Trump took the lead by similar margins, winning the second ward by eight votes and the first ward by 12 votes.

The margin was wider in many of the other boroughs of the county:

Borough Trump votes Biden votes Callensburg 57 20 East Brady 310 143 Foxburg 75 46 Hawthorn 204 35 Knox 404 145 New Bethlehem 362 94 Rimersburg 316 84 Shippenville 169 73 Sligo 261 59 St. Petersburg 120 40 Strattanville 205 45





The margin was also wider in the townships across the county:

Township Trump votes Biden votes Ashland 575 87 Beaver 734 172 Brady 40 2 Clarion, First ward 289 153 Clarion, Second ward 755 252 Elk 671 155 Farmington North 206 75 Farmington Central 627 197 Highland 272 100 Knox 416 175 Licking 175 43 Limestone 858 216 Madison 512 124 Millcreek 192 63 Monroe 598 249 Paint 640 321 Perry 434 109 Piney 125 40 Porter East 311 28 Porter West 434 70 Redbank East 320 50 Redbank West 342 44 Richland 242 41 Toby 424 83 Washington 710 176





Overall, the county tallied 14,578 votes for Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence and just 4,678 votes for Biden and Kamala Harris.

Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen brought up the rear with just 237 votes across Clarion County. There were also 31 write-in votes cast in the presidential race.

According to unofficial results on from the Pennsylvania Department of State website, as of November 3, Trump collected 12,687 of the votes for Trump in Clarion County were cast at the polling stations, while 1,720 of his votes were cast by mail and 171 votes were cast via provisional ballots.

Biden received 2,339 votes at the polling stations, 2,310 from mail-in ballots, and 29 via provisional ballots, while Jorgensen received 173 votes at the polling stations, 62 from mail-in ballots, and two via provisional ballots.

State Positions

Republican State Auditor General candidate Timothy DeFoor won every precinct in Clarion County on his way to a statewide victory over Democrat Nina Ahmad.

Official results from Clarion County show Defoor won over Ahamad in a 14,126-4,244 vote, with Libertarian Jennifer Moore receiving 674 votes and Green Party candidate Olivia Faison receiving 159 votes.

Unofficial State Department results show Defoor collected 12,181 votes at local polling stations, 1,785 votes by mail, and 160 votes via provisional ballots, while Ahmad had 2,157 votes at polling stations, 2,061 votes by mail, and 26 provisional ballot votes.

Incumbent Democrat Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro won his re-election statewide but did not fare as well in Clarion County, where he lost in nearly every municipality, with Clarion Borough being the one outlier.

In Clarion Borough, Shapiro won over Republican Heather Heidelbaugh 815 to 723. Overall, in Clarion County, Shapiro lost to Heidelbaugh in a 5,557 to 13,315 vote.

Unofficial State Department results show Shapiro received 3,035 votes at local polling stations, 2,489 votes by mail-in ballot, and 33 by provisional votes, while Heidelbaugh received 11,680 votes at the polling stations 1,477 votes by mail-in ballot, and 158 by provisional votes.

Republican candidate Stacy L. Garrity was successful both across the state and in Clarion County. Locally, she defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella 13,982 to 4,567, while the third party candidates Libertarian Joe Soloski and Green party candidate Timothy Runkle brought up the rear with 482 votes and 146 votes respectively.

U.S. House, 15th District

Every precinct in Clarion County supported incumbent U.S. House 15th District Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson on his road to re-election.

Thompson dominated Democrat challenger Robert Williams in Clarion County, taking 15,061 votes to Williams’ 4,251 votes.

Unofficial State Department results show Thompson received 12,890 votes at the polling stations, 1,999 votes by mail-in ballot, and 172 by provisional ballots in Clarion County, while Williams received 2,182 votes at the polling stations, 2,040 votes by mail-in ballot, and 29 by provisional votes.

State Senate, 21st District

Clarion County also widely supported Incumbent Republican State Senator Scott Hutchinson, who won every precinct in the county on his way to re-election, beating challenger Democrat Shelbie Stromyer in a 14,990 to 4,236 vote in the county.

Unofficial State Department results show Hutchinson received 12,788 votes at local polling stations, 2,032 votes by mail-in ballot, and 170 by provisional ballots, while Stromyer received 2,206 votes at the polling stations, 2,003 votes by mail-in ballot, and 27 by provisional ballots.

State House, 63rd District

Incumbent Republican State Representative Donna Oberlander ran unopposed and received 17,539 votes in Clarion County.

There were also 163 write-in votes cast for the 63rd District seat in the county.

Unofficial State Department results show Oberlander received 14,280 votes at local polling stations, 3,070 votes by mail-in ballot, and 188 provisional ballot votes.

