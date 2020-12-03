Clarion County Reports 28 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death; Five Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, Clarion County has reported 28 new coronavirus cases as of 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Five new cases were reported in Forest County.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/03/20 – 11,406

12/02/20 – 8,291



12/01/20 – 5,67611/30/20 – 4,26811/29/20 – 5,52911/28/20 – 8,05311/27/20 – 7,360

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1870 30 1900 46 Butler 4750 144 4894 82 Clarion 1070 28 1098 11 Clearfield 1867 66 1933 19 Crawford 2126 95 2221 25 Elk 582 11 593 7 Forest 102 5 107 1 Indiana 2657 52 2709 48 Jefferson 885 53 938 7 McKean 525 10 535 4 Mercer 3059 150 3209 53 Venango 1050 45 1095 9 Warren 333 36 369 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 3, that there were 11,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 386,837. This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

There are 4,982 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 26 and December 2 is 381,784 with 47,602 positive cases. There were 67,067 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 2. This is the highest number of test results reported to date.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, there were 187 new deaths reported for a total of 10,944 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 19,305 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,872,557 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,324 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,027 cases among employees, for a total of 44,351 at 1,300 distinct facilities in 65 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,751 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,099 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

