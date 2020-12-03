COVID-19 Approach Continues Split in Clarion School Board

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board unanimously reelected its leadership Tuesday night but continued to be split on the best options for continuing education during COVID-19.

Just as a motion was defeated during the special meeting on November 24 to activate full remote instruction for the district from December 1st through the 11th in a 6-3 vote, a similar split was recorded for the official attestation report for the Commonwealth ensuring implementation of mitigation efforts.

Clarion will continue to offer in-person classroom instruction and some online instruction until December 11 while it continues to review information related to the impact of COVID-19 on its students, faculty, and staff.

The Commonwealth now requires school districts to approve an attestation statement to implement mitigation efforts regarding COVID-19. Any public school entity located in a county that has been designated as exhibiting substantial disease transmission for two or more consecutive weeks elect to offer or continue offering in-person instruction for all or some students.

The Commonwealth states it is experiencing its highest daily case counts since the beginning of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, resulting in increased hospitalizations, nearly 10,000 deaths, and heightened risk to the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.

School districts are required to affirm they are complying and will continue to comply with and enforce the Updated Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Requiring Universal Face Coverings, including necessary exceptions and associated guidance.

School districts can offer all or some of the students within the public school entity in-person instruction and agree and follow the Recommendations for Pre-K to 12 Schools Following Identification of a Case(s) of COVID-19 when cases of COVID-19 occur within the public school entity.

Pennsylvania recommends that school entities in counties with substantial disease transmission transition to remote-only instructional models, which is the second option.

Voting to approve the Clarion Attestation were Hugh Henry, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, and Zachary Shekel. Voting against the motion were Julie McCormick, Braxton White, and Sara Robertson.

Superintendent Joe Carrico said information on the number of students and staff with positive COVID-19 tests are maintained and reviewed. The school board can vote again on the educational approach after it reviews new information.

According to the information presented earlier, Clarion Area had 13 positive cases of COVID-19 from November 9 to November 19.

“I don’t want to beat a dead horse, but I spoke with someone from Clearfield County who is pretty reliable on the situation is telling me that their hospital is extremely overwhelmed,” said White.

“They had two different instances today where they weren’t able to send ambulances to people that needed them because it is getting that bad there.”

McCormick questioned the numbers reported by Clarion Area.

“I have documentation here from a medical professional in the area that we have referred to multiple times in the past and to use their terminology,” said McCormick. “I’m not sure how the numbers were reported, but they are incorrect, and I think that’s important to go on record.”

Carrico asked who incorrectly reported the records?

“I will be glad to share that with you at an executive session,” said McCormick, indicating she would not reveal them at the public meeting.

According to a news release from Butler Health System Wednesday afternoon, Clarion Hospital has implemented Phase One of its Surge Plan, as the facility reached its capacity for Intensive Care Unit beds due to coronavirus. Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital are at capacity for critical care or ICU beds. The numbers reflect the increasing community spread of the Covid-19 virus. The number of cases is likely to continue to increase for the foreseeable future. Citizens need to take every precaution to help to limit spread.

Re-organization

Hugh Henry, President

Braxton White, Vice President

Shane Kriebel, Board Treasurer

Sara Robertson, Legislative and PSBA Representative

Braxton White, Career Center Representative

Julie McCormick, Riverview Intermediate Unit Representative

